Game Changer vs RRR Hindi 1st Weekend Comparison: Analyzing how Ram Charan's pan-Indian films compare with each other
We are analyzing the box office performances of Game Changer and RRR. Here's how much both films collected in their respective first weekends.
Telugu actor Ram Charan made his comeback as a solo lead with Game Changer this year after his 2019 film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama. During the gap of six years, the actor worked as one of the leads in SS Rajamouli's 2022 directorial venture, RRR. Ram Charan also appeared in a supporting role in his father, megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya the same year. Now that his latest release, Game Changer has completed its first weekend, let's analyze its box office performance with RRR in Hindi markets.
Game Changer vs RRR: Hindi Box Office Performances In Opening Weekend
Released on January 10, 2025, Game Changer opened to Rs 7 crore at the Hindi box office. On Saturday, the earnings of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer witnessed a slight dip and collected Rs 6.65 crore. S Shankar's helmer fetched Rs 7 crore on Sunday. It recorded an average first weekend net collection of Rs 20.65 crore.
Meanwhile, RRR, which hit the screens on March 25, 2022, entered into the Hindi markets with an outstanding opening of Rs 19 crore. The business rose to Rs 24 crore on Saturday and increased further to Rs 31.5 crore on Sunday. The cume earnings of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's 2022 epic historical action drama film stood at Rs 74.5 crore in the opening weekend.
While RRR emerged as a superhit, Game Changer will end up as a biggest disaster in the Indian film history.
Comparing The First Weekend Box Office Collections Of Game Changer And RRR:
|Days
|Game Changer
|RRR
|Friday
|Rs 7 crore
|Rs 19 crore
|Saturday
|Rs 6.65 crore
|Rs 24 crore
|Sunday
|Rs 7 crore
|Rs 31.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 20.65 crore
|Rs 74.5 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Game Changer Box Office Collections: Ram Charan and Shankar film scores a mere 125cr weekend worldwide