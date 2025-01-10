Fateh Day 1 India Box Office: Sonu Sood starrer takes decent start; mints Rs 2.5 crore on opening day

Fateh, starring Sonu Sood in the titular role, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and others, has finally hit the cinemas today on January 10. The action drama has begun its box-office journey on an underwhelming note.

Fateh takes an opening of Rs 2.5 crore; aims to grow in the coming days

Directed by Sonu Sood himself, Fateh is a slick action film that revolves around cyber security. The movie took a slow start of Rs 2.5 crore on its opening day, with a hope to show some growth over the weekend.

The movie was appreciated for its action set pieces, gore, and violent nature; however, the same cannot be said about the storyline. Fateh has received mixed word-of-mouth, which is a major concern. However, such heavy-gore movies cater to a separate audience that might ignore the drawbacks.

If it manages to show significant growth in the coming days, the movie can end its theatrical run on a favorable end.

Fateh faces Game Changer as a major competitor, along with other Re-releases

Interestingly, Sonu Sood announced the subsidized ticket rates for Fateh on the opening day. The tickets were available at just Rs 99 all over the nation. However, the result has not been on the expected lines. Still, this is a decent start for a no-star face film.

The action film faced a clash with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer and Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai re-release. Moreover, the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is still attracting a major section of the audience.

It will be interesting to see how Fateh performs in the coming days. The fate of Fateh will depend on its hold in the next few weeks.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

