Game Changer North America Premiere Advance Bookings Update: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie aims for a million dollar premiere at box office

After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, Tollywood is all set to bring its next big commercial entertainer, Game Changer. Starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the political action thriller will open its curtains on January 10, 2025. Also dubbed in Hindi language, the upcoming movie is all set to begin its premiere in North America before its release.

Game Changer Crosses USD 700k In Advance Sales; 25k Tickets Sold

Two days are left for the worldwide release of Game Changer. S Shankar's directorial venture has now crossed USD 700k in pre-sales. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer has sold around 25,000 tickets so far. It has fetched over 1500 shows (close to 2000 shows) there.

Ahead of its release, Game Changer is heading for a million dollar premiere which seems decent. Made on a massive budget, S Shankar's helmer had to be doing more business. Regardless of that, the breakeven point of Game Changer isn't as high as Salaar or Devara and thus, it can fancy being profitable for the distributors.

Game Changer Is Ram Charan's Comeback As Solo Lead

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer marks Ram Charan's return as a solo lead after Vinaya Vidheya Rama which was released in 2019. Ram Charan appeared in S S Rajamouli's directorial, RRR wherein he played the second lead alongside Jr. NTR in 2022. In the same year, the actor was cast in a supporting role in his father, megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. He then made a guest appearance as himself in Salman Khan's Hindi movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023.

Before Game Changer, S Shankar previously helmed Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 film, Indian, headlined by veteran actor Kamal Haasan. The 2024 vigilante film turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Game Changer, which is arriving in cinemas on Makar Sankranthi weekend, has high expectations to be successful. It will lock horns with Sonu Sood's Fateh on Friday.

