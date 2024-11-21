Sankranti 2025 Telugu movie releases: Ram Charan's Game Changer, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, NBK's Daaku Maharaaj, and more

Sankranti 2025 is set to be a grand celebration for Telugu cinema lovers. With big-budget films and star-studded casts, the festival promises to bring joy and non-stop entertainment to everyone.

Fans can expect a mix of action, drama, and family entertainers lighting up the big screens. This Sankranti season is all about blockbuster battles and unforgettable movie moments. With that, let's take a look at some Telugu movies releasing in theaters during Pongal/Sankranti 2025.

1. Game Changer

Fans can kickstart their Sankranti festivities by watching Ram Charan starrer Game Changer in theaters. The movie will hit the big screens on January 10, 2025. Directed by S Shankar, the film also features Kiara Advani, Jayaram, and SJ Suryah in prominent roles. Game Changer is touted to be a political drama where an officer fights against the corrupt system.

A few days ago, the makers organized a grand teaser launch event in Lucknow. It was attended by the entire cast and crew of Game Changer. However, director S Shankar gave the event a miss due to prior commitments. According to reports, he was busy editing some crucial parts of the movie in Chennai.

2. Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is one of the highly anticipated films of 2025. According to 123Telugu, the movie will release in theaters on the same day as Game Changer, January 10. If the reports are true, then fans are in for a big treat during the occasion of Pongal. Moviegoers are already looking forward to this mega box office clash.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Ugly is touted as an action-comedy film. Apart from Ajith, the star cast of the film reportedly includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu, and several others in prominent roles.

3. Daaku Maharaaj or NBK 109

If you are a Nandamuri Balakrishna fan, then you cannot miss watching Daaku Maharaaj during the auspicious festival of Sankranti. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the movie will hit the big screens on January 12, 2025. Apart from NBK, the film will also feature Bobby Deol in a prominent role.

According to reports, this action drama film will stream on Netflix following its theatrical run. The makers unveiled the first of NBK from Daaku Maharaj a few days ago and wrote, "Witness the God of Masses like never before!! Presenting the one and only #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu as #DaakuMaharaaj."

4. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Venkatesh Daggubati is all set to entertain the viewers with his upcoming film titled Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Recently, the makers announced that the movie will hit the big screens on January 14, 2025. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles.

Announcing the same, the makers wrote, "The blockbuster team that will make your Sankranthi 2025 memorable, hilarious, and super thrilling. #SankranthikiVasthunam GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 14th JANUARY, 2025." Reports suggest that Meenakshi will play Venkatesh's girlfriend and Aishwarya will essay the role of his wife in the film.

5. Majaka

Lastly, Sundeep Kishan starrer Majaka will mark the end of the festive releases in January. According to Aakashavaani, the movie will either release on January 14 or 15. Apart from Sundeep, the star cast of the film includes Rao Ramesh and Ritu Varma in prominent roles.

Majaka is touted to be a lighthearted drama. Sharing his excitement about the project, Sundeep wrote on his Instagram handle, "#Mazaka for Sankranthi 2025. Next year Marks my 15th year as an Actor, My 30th Film and my 1st ever Festival/Holiday Release."

Which one of these movies are you going to watch in theaters during Sankranti 2025? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

