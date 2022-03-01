Gangubai Kathiawadi has an excellent Monday; Eyes highest first week for women-led films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the title role, had an extraordinary Monday at the box office as it dropped by less than 25 percent of its opening day while films generally dropping by 50 percent are also said to be having a steady box office trending. Evening shows were very strong since the next day was a bank holiday in the form of Maha Shivratri. The Maha Shivratri day should see another spike in collections with an outside chance to repeat the day 1 biz.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is on course to become the highest first-week grosser for a film fronted by a woman by eclipsing Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika. The difference between both films is that while Manikarnika was a pre-pandemic republic week release, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a post-pandemic release with Maharashtra cinemas running at 50 percent capacities. The steady hold of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Monday more or less seals the deal for the film as it is sure to hit Rs. 100 cr nett and may even challenge Raazi and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, both led by women.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was lucky to have gotten phenomenal non-theatrical returns as most Sanjay Leela Bhansali films get. However, the percentage of return vis-à-vis other Sanjay Leela Bhansali films is higher due to the surge in consumption of digital content and consequently digital rights. The film faces competition from The Batman which caters to the same clientele, in its second weekend, and it is to be seen how much it affects the film from the box office point of view.

The day-wise nett collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 9.50 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 12.75 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 15 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 8 cr

Total 4-day nett collection – 45.25cr

What do you think will Gangubai Kathiawadi do in its lifetime?

Written by Rishil Jogani

Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi has a good opening weekend with an excellent trend