EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to start shooting for Heeramandi from April; Completed work on show’s music

Even while Sanjay Leela Bhansali is celebrating the success of his recent Alia Bhatt starrer release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, we now have an update on his next project. In August last year, Netflix had officially announced its collaboration with the filmmaker for Heeramandi. “We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series,” a part of the social media post read.

Pinkvilla has now learnt that SLB is excited to start work on this period-drama, and it will roll from April 2022. “Heeramandi is Bhansali’s most ambitious project and he is going all out for it. A large set of Heeramandi has been created in Filmcity, exactly where Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was earlier made. The construction is almost complete. Meanwhile, music is going to be an important part of the narrative and they have already finished work on it. Knowing SLB’s passion for music he has been personally involved in every composition,” informs a source close to the development.

As of now, the makers are in the last stage of pre-production before they start shooting in April. Mitakshara Kumar, who in the past has assisted Bhansali and had recently helmed Nikkhil Advani’s The Empire, will be directing Heeramandi. SLB too will be directing a few episodes, from the eight that will be presented in season one.

Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta are a part of the show. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, when we had asked Sonakshi about doing Heeramandi, here’s what she had to say. “There are speculations but I’ll wait for Sanjay Sir and his team to make official announcements. I don’t want to be saying anything, or stepping out of line. But yes, there are speculations, and people can speculate all they want,” the actress had said.

