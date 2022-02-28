Gangubai Kathiawadi has a good opening weekend with an excellent trend

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited biggie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in a titular role, released this weekend after a long haul courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic and set the cash registers ringing for a Bollywood film in a really long time. Riding high on critical acclaim from the Berlinale, the film was expected to do well. But the film exceeded all expectations to pack a good first weekend of Rs. 37.25 cr nett Hindi.

The film had an excellent weekend in the Mumbai, Nizam-Andhra and TN circuit while the business was lukewarm in the north and central parts of India. In Maharashtra, the film literally hit capacity due to which the prospect of exponential growth over the weekend was ruled out. However, since the initial demand was not quenched due to capacity restrictions over the weekend, the film is expected to hold well over the weekdays to indicate a steady box office trend. Since Covid-19, the Delhi-NCR circuit and East Punjab Circuit have not really got going for Bollywood films and it is to be seen which film really breaks that barrier. At the moment, it seems like we have to wait for Heropanti 2 since the films releasing before that are not favourable for North Audiences.

Mounted on a budget of roughly Rs. 175 cr (including the estimated remuneration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt), the film needs to do a business of Rs. 100 cr nett from India and 7 million dollars from overseas to secure profits for all since the filmmakers have already got back an impressive Rs. 115 cr from non-theatrical sources of revenue like satellite, digital and music. Going by the trend, hitting the Rs. 100 cr nett barrier looks more or less certain unless something goes horribly wrong over the weekdays. With impressive weekend numbers, Alia Bhatt has established herself as the most bankable female actor currently while Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaffirms his status as a highly dependable director from the business point of view.

The film locked horns with regional biggies Valimai starring Ajith Kumar and Bheemla Nayak starring Pawan Kalyan. Although those 2 films had greater initials than Gangubai Kathiawadi, by Sunday, Gangubai Kathiawadi edged past them in terms of day-wise numbers not just in India but overseas as well.

The day-wise nett collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 9.50 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 12.75 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 15 cr

Total nett weekend collections – Rs. 37.25 cr



Written by Rishil Jogani

