Good Bad Ugly Day 10 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar’s film nears Rs 125 crore in home market, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide

Good Bad Ugly Day 10 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Ajith Kumar is having a pretty jolly time at the box office with the release of his new film Good Bad Ugly. The Tamil superstar’s latest action comedy is close to hitting Rs 125 crore in the home state, in addition to already crossing the Rs 200 crore mark globally and becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year so far.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in their first Tamil venture, Good Bad Ugly, aka GBU, sees Ajith in full form as a retired gangster who reverts to his old life after his son gets wrongfully arrested. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, and more in key roles.

Released on April 10 in both standard and EPIQ formats, the film opened to mixed reviews, with critics pointing out its masala storytelling and heavy nods to Ajith’s past hits. But that didn’t stop fans from showing up to the cinema halls. Ajith’s admirers instead appear to be lapping up the film’s massy appeal, slick action sequences, and a few emotional beats sprinkled throughout. These elements have kept theaters buzzing.

Ajith’s charisma continues to be the biggest draw, but the film is also benefiting from GV Prakash Kumar’s energetic soundtrack and mighty stylish visuals by cinematographer Abhinandhan Ramanujan. Let yourself visualize any massy South Indian movie’s fight sequence, and you’ll get the gist.

Edited by Vijay Velukutty, the film packs the right amount of nostalgia and fresh perspective—a combo that’s clearly working for the audience.

Overseas, the Kollywood magnum opus is pulling solid numbers in markets like the US, the UK, and literally any other country with a flourishing Indian diaspora. With no big releases from the country competing at the moment, the film is expected to continue its dream run abroad for at least another week.

So while Good Bad Ugly may not have impressed every critic, its box office performance tells a different tale. And if the momentum holds, Ajith’s highest-grossing film ever will set a potentially unbeatable benchmark not only for his future films but for the Tamil film industry as a whole.

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the film for Rs 95 crore. You now know where to watch the movie soon if your busy schedule is keeping you from having a theatrical experience.

