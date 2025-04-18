Box Office: Good Bad Ugly crosses Thunivu to emerge as Ajith Kumar's highest-grosser ever

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is rewriting box office history as it dominates the Tamil domain of theaters worldwide, crossing Thunivu earlier today to become the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career. On its ninth day of release, the 2025 action comedy surpassed the Rs 194 crore gross set by Thunivu and will reach the Rs 200 crore mark early on Day 10. The film is eyeing a strong finish in the Rs 230–250 crore range, solidifying its blockbuster status.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is an action comedy that sees Ajith Kumar return to the big screen in an action-heavy role as a retired gangster who is pulled back into the world of crime when his son is wrongfully arrested. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and Raghu Ram in key roles.

With GV Prakash Kumar handling the score, Abinandhan Ramanujam behind the lens, and Vijay Velukutty editing, the film brims with commercial elements that have resonated with mass audiences.

Good Bad Ugly was released worldwide on April 10 in both standard and EPIQ formats. Striking a chord with Ajith’s massive fanbase, the film witnessed a robust opening of Rs 51 crore and maintained the momentum through weekdays, crossing the Rs 150 crore mark within five days, toppling Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon (Rs 152 crore) with packed theaters and enthusiastic fan support across the globe.

The film’s success also signifies a landmark for Mythri Movie Makers, who have entered Tamil cinema with this project. Presented by T-Series, the film was launched under the working title AK63 before being officially titled GBU in March 2024.

Comparatively, Ajith’s previous highest-grosser, Thunivu, directed by H. Vinoth and released during Pongal 2023, was a heist thriller that pulled the aforementioned revenue worldwide. Despite competing with Varisu, Thunivu emerged as a commercial hit.

Now, with Good Bad Ugly surpassing that benchmark in just nine days, Ajith Kumar reaffirms his box office dominance. As the film eyes the Rs 250 crore club, it stands as one of the defining Tamil blockbusters of the year so far, proving that star power combined with mass appeal continues to bring in theatrical success.

