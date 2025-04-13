Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 4: Ajith Kumar starrer witnesses good growth; clocks Rs 21 crore on Sunday

Tamil cinema’s one of the biggest box office bets of 2025, Good Bad Ugly, turned out to be fruitful for the makers. The Ajith Kumar starrer mass action drama is witnessing a banger trend at the box office, hinting towards a big blockbuster result. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial saw a good jump on Day 4, taking the total cume close to the Rs 85 crore mark.

Advertisement

Good Bad Ugly closes its opening weekend at a staggering figure of Rs 82 crore

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie makers, Good Bad Ugly opened with Rs 28 crore on Day 1, becoming the biggest opener of Ajith Kumar beside Valimai. The movie then collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 18.50 crore on Day 3. As per estimates, the movie witnessed a good spike on Sunday (Day 4) and added Rs 21 crore to the tally.

The total cume of Good Bad Ugly currently stands at Rs 82 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The movie is holding up very well and has recorded a phenomenal pre-sales for Day 5, thanks to the holiday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. The Ajith Kumar movie will soon storm past the Rs 100 crore mark in its home state, becoming the third Tamil film to achieve this feat in 2025.

Day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 21 crore (est.) Total Rs 82 crore

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer

Advertisement

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Box Office Comparison 1st 3 Days: Good Bad Ugly vs The Goat vs Vettaiyan vs Indian 2