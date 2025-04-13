Tamil Nadu Box Office Comparison 1st 3 Days: Good Bad Ugly vs The Goat vs Vettaiyan vs Indian 2

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, along with Trisha Krishnan, Priya Prakash Varrier, Arjun Das and others, is playing in cinemas currently. Here's presenting the three-day box office comparison of Good Bad Ugly, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 at the Tamil box office.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the mass action drama has been entertaining the audience ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie opened with Rs 28 crore, becoming the biggest opener of Ajith Kumar. When we compare the opening-day figure of Good Bad Ugly with other biggies, it secured the second spot surpassing Vettaiyan and Indian 2. Thalapathy Vijay starrer The GOAT remained the biggest opener among all the four mentioned titles.

The first three days box office collection of Good Bad Ugly reached Rs 61 crore, which remained only behind The GOAT's first three days cume (Rs 78 crore). Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan grossed over Rs 54 crore during the same period, while the Kamal Haasan movie ended its first three days at just Rs 35.85 crore.

The Ajith Kumar starrer is all set to emerge as a big hit at the box office. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the opening weekend.

The day-wise box office comparison of Good Bad Ugly, The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 is as follows:

Day Good Bad Ugly The GOAT Vettaiyan Indian 2 Day 1 Rs 28 crore Rs 30 crore Rs 19.75 crore Rs 13 crore Day 2 Rs 14.50 crore Rs 21 crore Rs 16.50 crore Rs 12.25 crore Day 3 Rs 18.50 crore Rs 27 crore Rs 18 crore Rs 10.60 crore Total Rs 61 crore Rs 78 crore Rs 54.25 crore Rs 35.85 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

