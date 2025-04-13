Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 3: Ajith Kumar’s mass feast continues STRONG run; collects Rs 22 crore on Saturday

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the leading role, is storming the box office these days. The Tamil-language mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran has been entertaining the audience with its spoofy treatment ever since it hit the cinemas. The movie continues to show a solid run at the box office.

Good Bad Ugly grosses Rs 22 crore on Day 3; cume reaches Rs 65 crore mark

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly opened with Rs 28 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie further witnessed an understandable drop on Day 2 and collected Rs 14.50 crore. As per estimates, the movie saw a spike on Day 3 and added Rs 22 crore to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 64.50 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The movie will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks as there is no significant release in Tamil cinema til the arrival of Suriya’s Retro on May 1st. It will be interesting to see how the Ajith Kumar starrer performs over the weekend and then on the weekdays.

Day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly are as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 22 crore Total Rs 64.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

