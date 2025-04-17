Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office 1st Week: Ajith Kumar starrer storms Rs 188 crore in 7 days; races to Thunivu's lifetime biz

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, is holding up very well at the box office. The movie directed by Adhik Ravichandran has impressed the audience with its massy and spoofy treatment. The Tamil-language movie has wrapped its extended opening week on an excellent note.

Good Bad Ugly grosses Rs 188 crore in 7 days

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly emerged as a big surprise package for the Ajith fans. The movie met with a majorly positive response and worked well with the masses. It opened with a solid Rs 51 crore, followed by a superlative trajectory at the worldwide box office.

The movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 3 days and surpassed the Rs 150 crore mark in 5 days, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025. It toppled Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon (Rs 152 crore) to achieve this title on its 5th day of release.

The movie continued its phenomenal run and clocked over Rs 188 crore in its opening week at the worldwide box office. Out of this, Rs 133 crore came from the Indian markets while the remaining USD 6.3 million (Rs 54.50 crore) raked in from overseas.

Good Bad Ugly races towards No.1 spot among highest-grossing movies of Ajith Kumar

The Adhik Ravichandran directorial is on the verge of creating an All-Time-Record for Ajith Kumar. Good Bad Ugly is now approaching the lifetime box office collection of Thunivu (Rs 194.50 crore). If the movie manages to beat the 2022-released action thriller, it will emerge as the highest-grossing movie of Ajith Kumar's career.

The way Good Bad Ugly is performing, this target is very much achievable. The movie even has chances to emerge as the first ever Rs 200 crore grosser for Ajith Kumar. Let's see if it manages to hold well in its second weekend.

