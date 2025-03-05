Box Office: Dragon approaches Rs 120 crore globally; targets to cross Vidaamuyarchi to emerge highest grossing Tamil release of 2025

Dragon, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, is doing unimaginable things at the box office. It is eyeing the #1 spot among the highest-grossing Tamil movies in 2025 globally.

Dragon approaches the Rs 120 crore mark globally; Can it beat Vidaamuyarchi?

Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Mysskin, and others, the romantic comedy is not slowing down anytime soon. Released on February 21, the much-loved Tamil movie stormed past the Rs 115 crore mark at the global box office in its 13-day theatrical run.

It is now approaching the Rs 120 crore mark worldwide. Currently standing at the second spot among the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2025, Dragon is targeting to cross the lifetime box office collection of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi by the end of its entire run.

For the unversed, the action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni opened well but failed to gain momentum after its opening weekend. Vidaamuyarchi wrapped its global theatrical run at just Rs 137 crore gross.

Advertisement

Looking at the pace of Dragon, the already blockbuster movie will comfortably add Rs 20-25 crore more to the tally to surpass Vidaamuyarchi and attain the #1 spot at the worldwide box office. One must note that the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is a relatively smaller movie in terms of scale, production cost, and brand value.

Dragon to hold well until Veera Dheera Sooran arrives in cinemas

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, the romantic drama still has enough fuel to lure the audience into cinemas. If all goes well, Dragon will keep drawing traction until the Eid 2025 release, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see where the comedy-drama lands by the end of its global theatrical run. The movie performed exceptionally well at the box office, winning a major clash against Dhanush-directed Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.