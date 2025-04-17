Good Bad Ugly Box Office Tamil Nadu Day 8: Ajith Kumar starrer maintains fair hold; grosses Rs 4 crore

Ajith Kumar’s latest release, Good Bad Ugly, is performing very well at the box office. The mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran has maintained a good hold on the weekdays and has closed the extended first week on a banger note. The movie recorded another solid business day at the box office on Day 8.

Good Bad Ugly collects Rs 4 crore on Day 8; closes first week on a bang

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly opened with Rs 28 crore on its debut day. The movie posted an opening weekend of Rs 85 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 5, thanks to the Ambedkar Jayanti and Tamil New Year holiday.

The Ajith Kumar-starrer maintained a strong grip on the weekdays as well. As per estimates, the movie has grossed around Rs 4 crore on Day 8, wrapping its 8-day collection at Rs 115.50 crore at the Tamil box office.

Going by the trends, the movie will keep on luring the audience for a couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see how it holds up against the re-release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachein.

Day-wise box office collection of Good Bad Ugly is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 23.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 6 crore 7 Rs 5 crore 8 Rs 4 crore (est.) Total Rs 115.50 crore

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

