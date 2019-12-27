Good Newwz Box Office Occupancy Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer has a decent start

Good Newwz Movie Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer movie opens with a decent Box Office Occupancy on Day 1.

Good Newwz starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani hit the screens today. According to Box Office India, the movie had a good start in terms of Box Office numbers at the bigger multiplexes while others were decent. Good Newwz's Box Office Report boasts of around 25% occupancy in the theatres on its Day 1 which is not bad. Being it a concept film the film's occupancy is decent. It maybe because of the presence of Akshay and Kareena in the movie. The movie released on around 1800 theatres going to 3100 screens due to the star presence.

The movie is never going to be a bumper because of the genre. At big multiplexes, the movie has opened to almost similar numbers to last week released starrer Dabangg 3. The film should get some good boost in the evening today to get a solid growth for its first-day number. It is only then possible for the film to have a good collection over the weekend. If Good Newwz collects good numbers in the evening then it could turn out to be a good first-day number also. Good Newwz has to come around with their Box office collections to around 2.50 crore nett or even 3 crore nett on Sunday.

The opening is good in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi or Bangalore. But in Gujarat, Andhra it is weak but that is expected. The opening in East Punjab is a little disappointing as the cast is from Punjab. Gurgaon and Chandigarh are good enough but Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar are not where the movie could have collected well. Housefull 4 had a better opening than Good Newwz. But Good Newwz did better than Kesari.

Check out the trailer of Good Newwz here:

Also Read: Good Newwz Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit & Kiara end the year with a rib tickling comedy

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh & others arrive at the screening of Good Newwz

Also Read: Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor as 'skinny' Batra's meet ‘flashy’ Batra’s Diljit, Kiara & it’s EPIC

Credits :Box Office India

Read More