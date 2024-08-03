7 Highest Grossing Indian Movie Franchises Of All Time; Baahubali tops

Standalone movies turning into franchises is not a new trend for Indian audiences, however, it has become so popular and mainstream over the last decade or so. Sometimes, the story itself demands to be narrated in multiple parts, while sometimes, characters become so popular that the makers decide to encash them by green signaling their sequel, prequel, or spin-offs. Here we present 7 highest grossing Indian Movie series of all time that took the box office by storm globally.

7 Highest-Grossing Indian Movie Franchises of All Time at the Worldwide Box Office

1. Baahubali Movie Series

The SS Rajamouli-directed two-part Baahubali franchise stands at the top among the highest-grossing movie series of all time, with a worldwide gross of Rs 2329 crore. The franchise consists of two installments - Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tammannah Bhatia, and others, the Baahubali movie series is a period action-drama that tells an epic revenge saga in two parts. The magnum opus is known for setting a new benchmark in the Indian cinema and coining the term ‘Pan-India.’

While the first part earned Rs 581 crore globally, the latter clocked a staggering Rs 1748 crore at the worldwide box office, making it the highest grossing Indian movie franchise of all time.

2. KGF Movie Series

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Yash starrer KGF franchise took the second spot with a cumulative worldwide gross of Rs 1378 crore. Consisting of two installments- KGF Chapter 1 (2018) and KGF Chapter 2 (2022), the movie series is very popular among the masses. Yash got immense fame and recognition as Rocky Bhai and became one of the most bankable stars of Indian cinema.

The internet is buzzing with speculations about the third installment of the KGF Franchise; however, the makers have yet to take a call officially.

3. Tiger Movie Series

Megastar Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan base in India and abroad. The actor is widely recognized as the ‘Tiger’ of Indian cinema. It's none other than the Tiger franchise of Bhaijaan that took the third spot in the list.

A crucial part of the YRF Spy Universe, the Tiger movie series consists of three installments: Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and Tiger 3 (2023). The first installment collected Rs 308 crore, the second Rs 565 crore, and the third Rs 449 crore at the worldwide box office, taking its cume to an impressive Rs 1322 crore.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s movie series is the highest-grosser among Bollywood franchises, but considering the pan-India releases, it secured the third spot.

4. Enthiran Movie Series

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is one of the biggest money spinners of Indian cinema. The Superstar starred in Shankar-directed Enthiran (2010), and its sequel, 2.0 (2018), registered a whopping total of Rs 943 crore at the worldwide box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing movie series of all time.

While the first installment of the sci-fi action drama emerged as a big hit, the latter part underperformed at the box office because of its huge production cost.

5. Ponniyin Selvan Movie Series

Mani Ratnam's epic period drama Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part story. While the first installment was a successful venture, clocking Rs 496 crore at the worldwide box office, the concluding part disappointed with its average business of Rs 350 crore.

However, the total collection of both parts stands at Rs 846 crore gross, which makes it the fifth highest-grossing movie series of all time. The movie stars Chiyan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala in important roles.

6. Gadar Movie Series

Not only Sunny Deol's filmography but the history of Indian cinema will be incomplete if we don't mention the Gadar franchise. The Anil Sharma-directed mass-action movie series, set against the backdrop of India & Pakistan, is among the biggest crowd-pullers of modern Indian cinema.

The franchise consists of two parts - Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and Gadar: The Katha Continues (2023). Both movies registered massive footfalls at the time of their release. They raked over the cumulative worldwide gross collection of Rs 820 crore, making its place among the most grossing movie franchises of Indian cinema.

Elated with the response to Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma are planning to bring their third installment soon.

7. Housefull Movie Series

Sajid Nadiadwala's comedy-caper Housefull is one of the biggest movie franchises of Indian cinema and holds immense popularity among the masses. The Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh starrer comedy film franchise includes four installments - Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016), and Housefull 4 (2019). While the fifth part is already on the cards, the cume of the Housefull movie series stands at Rs 792 crore globally.

It is the seventh highest grossing film series of all time at the worldwide box office.

Rank Movie Series Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Baahubali Rs 2329 crores 2 KGF Rs 1378 crores 3 Ek Tha Tiger Rs 1322 crores 4 Enthiran Rs 943 crores 5 Ponniyin Selvan Rs 846 crores 6 Gadar Rs 820 crores 7 Housefull Rs 792 crores

Conclusion

Besides these highest grossing Indian movie series of all time, some other notable movie franchises include Dhoom, Golmaal, Dabangg, Krrish, and more. Moreover, the makers are planning cinematic universes according to the new trends these days.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

