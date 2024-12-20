Highest 2nd Week Box Office Collections - Indian Movies (Hindi Version): Pushpa 2 RULES like a boss

Pushpa 2 directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and others, is having a blast at the box office. The movie, in just 2 weeks, grossed Rs 1110 crore at the India box office and Rs 1338 crore at the worldwide box office. The Hindi net collections of Pushpa 2 have gone past Rs 550 crore net and it now makes it's way towards the Rs 600 crore and Rs 700 crore net Hindi mark.

Pushpa 2 Breaks Record For Highest Collections In Week 2 For An Indian Film In Hindi

Pushpa 2, after an extended first week of Rs 389 crore in Hindi, managed to have a phenomenal hold in its second week. The movie managed to net Rs 178.50 crore in week 2, taking its 15 day total to Rs 567.50 crore. Rs 178.50 crore is the highest a movie has ever collected in India in week 2 for the Hindi version. By the looks of it, week 3 and week 4 records are likely to fall to. In its full run, the Allu Arjun led mass-entertainer may hit Rs 700 crore India net too.

Read: Year Ender 2024: 5 Surprise hits at the Indian box office; Shaitaan to Hanu-Man and Munjya

Highest 2nd Week Box Office Collections - Indian Movies (Hindi Version):

Updated Till 20th Dec, 2024 Rank Movie 2nd Week Hindi Net Collection (CR in INR) 1 Pushpa 2 178.25 2 Baahubali 2 142.50 3 Stree 2 141 4 Gadar 2 133.50 5 Animal 133 6 Jawan 118 7 Dangal 111.50 8 The Kashmir Files 107.75 9 PK 96.25 10 Sanju 90.50 11 Pathaan 89.50 12 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 86.25 13 Tiger Zinda Hai 85.50 14 The Kerala Story 80.40 15 KGF 2 79.50 16 Kabir Singh 78.25 17 Tanhaji 78 18 RRR 75.40 19 Padmaavat 66.50 20 Dhoom 3 64.50

Which Indian Movie Will Break Into The Top 20 List? Which Movie Will Trump Pushpa 2?

Which Indian movie do you think will break into the top 20 list of highest collections registered by an Indian movie in 2nd week for the Hindi version? Do let us know.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such interesting insights on the box office of Indian movies.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun film tops 1100cr in India in 2 weeks, Racing towards Baahubali 2