Central India Crowns Pushpa 2 as the All-Time Box Office Champion, Surpassing Baahubali 2

Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is on the brink of becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. After fourteen days in theatres, the film has amassed Rs. 552.50 crore nett, currently trailing behind Stree 2 (Rs. 580 crore) and Jawan (Rs. 558 crore). However, this gap is due to a lower contribution from South India, unlike the other two films. It is when you compare circuit numbers from the Hindi belt, that the true magnitude of the box office phenomenon becomes evident and nowhere else is it more prominent than Central India.

In Bollywood trade, Central India is traditionally defined as a circuit comprising Western Madhya Pradesh. For this article, it refers to the geographical centre of the country, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and parts of Maharashtra. While Gujarat is technically in Western India, its proximity to the central region and its similar movie-going preferences make it a relevant inclusion.

Pushpa 2 has become the highest-grossing movie of all time in Central India, overtaking Baahubali 2. The total collections in the region stand at Rs. 135 crore nett as compared to Rs. 123 crore of Baahubali 2. Eventually, Pushpa 2 is expected to widen the gap by a final number of over Rs. 175 crore, going as high as Rs. 190 crore. To put this into perspective, only two other films have crossed Rs. 100 crore in Central India: Gadar 2 (Rs. 119 crore) and Stree 2 (Rs. 106 crore), painting a sorry picture for Bollywood.

Individually, Pushpa 2 is the top grosser in Gujarat and CP Berar and will ascend to the top today in Central India.

The Top Nett Grossers in the Circuits are as follows:

Gujarat

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa 2 2024 Rs. 72.50 cr. 2 Baahubali 2 2017 Rs. 64.00 cr. 3 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 64.00 cr. 4 KGF 2 2022 Rs. 53.00 cr. 5 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 52.00 cr.

CP Berar

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa 2 2024 Rs. 39.00 cr. 2 Baahubali 2 2017 Rs. 34.75 cr. 3 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 34.00 cr. 4 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 32.25 cr. 5 KGF 2 2022 Rs. 28.00 cr.

CI

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Baahubali 2 2017 Rs. 24.50 cr. 2 Pushpa 2 2024 Rs. 24.25 cr. 3 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 23.00 cr. 4 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 22.50 cr. 5 Animal 2023 Rs. 18.00 cr.

