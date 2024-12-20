Year Ender 2024: 5 Surprise hits at the Indian box office; Shaitaan to Hanu-Man and Munjya

The box office verdict doesn't guarantee if the movie that you are planning to watch will entertain you. Hits and flops are a part of making films. There are movies that you have high expectations from and then there are some of them which you believe won't be able to pull crowd to theaters. Out of these, a few turn out to be hits. In 2024, we had such surprise hits. Let's take a look.

5 Surprise Hits Of 2024 Are As Follows

SHAITAAN

Vikas Bahl's directorial Shaitaan starred Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika. Released on March 8, 2024, the supernatural horror thriller emerged as a big hit. Going by Bahl's previous movies Ganapath (disaster) and Goodbye (flop), it had least expectations to be a success. However, the film managed to rake in good money with its positive word-of-mouth. Moreover, the audience in general, preferred the horror genre over other genres this year.

MUNJYA

Munjya featured Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the horror comedy was released on June 7, 2024. Based on Indian folklore, Munjya gave tough competition to Chandu Champion which released a week later. Despite having no A-lister and the fact that it locked horns with Kartik Aaryan's biographical sports drama, Sharvari-starrer impressed the audience and emerged a super-hit.

HANU-MAN

Written and helmed by Prasanth Verma, Hanu-Man or HanuMan was headlined by Teja Sajja in the lead role. The Telugu superhero film explored the journey of Teja's character Hanumanthu who gains the powers of Lord Hanuman. Despite having a less popular hero, Verma's blockbuster directorial is counted amongst the highest-grossing Tollywood films at the Indian box office. Released on January 12, 2024, Hanu-Man outperformed Mahesh Babu's star vehicle Guntur Kaaram at the box office. Audience found it interesting that the director blended mythology with the superhero trope, with a pinch of fun elements.

Advertisement

AMARAN

Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, Amaran faced a tough competition at the box office. It clashed with Lucky Baskhar, KA, Brother and Bloody Beggar along with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The competition didn't have a negative impact on its theatrical run and the biographical action war film released on October 31 secured a blockbuster tag. It is among the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, only behind Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT.

AAVESHAM

Headlined by Fahadh Faasil, Aavesham hit the screens on April 11, 2024. The action comedy film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of this year, as well as one of the highest grossing Malayalam movies of all time. FaFa-starrer movie emerged as a blockbuster and it is mainly because the film had well-written characters. The screen presence of Fahadh Faasil as gangster Ranga was a cherry on the cake.

Which of the aforementioned movies surprised you with their box office verdicts? Do let us know.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Horror genre dominate 2024: From Shaitaan to Munjya, Stree 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3