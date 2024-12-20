Pushpa 2 posted an incredible Rs. 301 crore second week at the Indian box office. The drop from the last week was just 51 per cent, which would be a robust hold as it is but when you add that it's coming from the staggering first week of Rs. 600 crore plus, that's nothing short of magical. The total box office gross for the two weeks is Rs. 1110 crore.

Pushpa 2 is no longer just a favourite to beat Baahubali 2 but is now speeding toward claiming the all-time record. The hold today on its third Friday will put it in stone.

The box office collections of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 808.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 42.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 71.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 83.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 32.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 27.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 24.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 20.75 cr. Total Rs. 1110.00 cr.

Pushpa 2 is on a dream run in the Hindi language and has emerged as an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER, in the elite coming of legendary films like Sholay, HAHK, Gadar, DDLJ and Baahubali 2. The film has already become the highest-grosser in several circuits, including Gujarat, CP Berar, Odisha, and CI. Other territories, such as Mumbai, Bihar, and Rajasthan, will fall in a day or two. The ones remaining like Delhi/UP, East Punjab, West Bengal and Assam will also fall by the end of the run, though West Bengal could be a close call.

There is a narrative that film is not performing well in the Telugu states, which is complete hogwash. The film is already the fourth-highest grosser of all time in the twin states and is set to claim the third spot today by surpassing Kalki 2898 AD. Within the next three to four days, it will overtake Baahubali 2 to secure the runner-up position, trailing only RRR. The film is a massive blockbuster in the Ceeded districts, where its collections are already 50 per cent higher than Kalki by the end of the run will be close to double. The narrative of underperformance comes from the archaic way of seeing film performance solely by distributor recovery. There was also an issue with ticket prices in the first few days of the run but since then prices have normalised and the film has responded to them well, holding superbly.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 288.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 133.00 cr. Ceeded Rs. 46.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 109.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 78.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 69.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 17.75 cr. Hindi Belt Rs. 656.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 1110.00 cr.

