Highest Grossing Superman Movies: Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice tops; Where will James Gunn's upcoming movie land?

Superman, one of the most celebrated superheroes of all time, has had a longstanding presence on the big screen. From the comic book character’s debut in Richard Donner’s Superman (1978) to the modern-day cinematic universes, the Man of Steel has flown through several box office triumphs and misses.

Here’s a breakdown of the highest-grossing Superman movies yet, and a look at where James Gunn’s forthcoming Superman: Legacy might rank among them.

Highest-Grossing Superman Movies

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) — $874,362,803

Ben Affleck’s Batman clashing with Henry Cavill’s Superman was the showdown of the century for superhero genre lovers. The highly anticipated offering captured global attention despite mixed reviews and soared to become the highest-grossing installment in the franchise to date. Its collection, however, was expected to be more than what it made, given its epic scale, complete with the introduction of Wonder Woman and the promise of the Justice League.

Man of Steel (2013) — $670,145,518

Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel is often regarded as one of the most underrated DC movies to date, as well as one of the boldest adaptations of Superman ever attempted. Snyder received immense applause for skillfully crafting a cinematic masterpiece with a story from David S. Goyer and Chris Nolan.

Justice League (2017) — $661,326,987

Despite being plagued by production issues and post-release controversies, Justice League managed to rake in significant dollars. With Superman’s resurrection being the focus, the flick remains a pivotal chapter in the DCEU.

Superman Returns (2006) — $404,231,192

Bryan Singer was tasked with bringing the superhero back to the big screen after a nearly two-decade hiatus, and he fulfilled his job with conviction. Brandon Routh donned the cape in the movie. While it presented an underwhelming performance at the box office, it still ranks as one of the highest-grossing entries.

Superman (1978) — $300,478,449

Richard Donner’s Superman laid the foundation for the franchise, achieving remarkable success for its time. Adjusted for inflation, its earnings remain a significant milestone in Superman’s box office legacy, with Christopher Reeve in the iconic role.

Superman II (1981) — $216,385,706

The sequel to the 1978 classic cemented Reeve’s portrayal as the definitive Superman for a generation. Its earnings, however, could not match that of its predecessor.

Superman III (1983) — $80,250,623

Superman III dipped even lower in terms of box office performance. Despite Christopher Reeve’s charm, the film could not attract viewers back to theaters. The reason for its below-par business is often attributed to the makers’ attempt at blending comedy with superhero drama.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987) — $30,281,020

Superman IV is often regarded as the weakest entry in the line of Superman movies. It was not only a commercial disappointment, as its low earnings reflect, but it was also a critical failure.

Where Will James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy Rank?

Scheduled to hit theaters this July, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy is expected to reboot the Superman franchise within the new DC universe. With Gunn’s storytelling prowess and David Corenswet taking the mantle from Cavill, the aspirations are high. Given the success of contemporary superhero films, it’s likely that Superman: Legacy could break into the top three or even replace Batman V Superman at the top.