7 Highest-Grossing World War 2 Movies Worldwide: Oppenheimer, Dunkirk, and more

World War 2 (1 September 1939 – 2 September 1945) occurred between two coalitions, the Allies and the Axis powers, but affected the entire world. It is not only an important event scripted in history but also a captivating story element for moviegoers. From Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer to Captain America: The First Avenger, numerous movies revolve around the above-mentioned timeline. So, let us take a look at the 7 highest-grossing World War 2 movies worldwide.

7 Highest-Grossing World War 2 Movies Of All Time

1. Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is the brainchild of Christopher Nolan, and it was released in 2023. Based on the life of the American physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, this epic biographical thriller drama movie featured Cillian Murphy in the titular role. Much of the film shows Oppenheimer's work at the Los Alamos wartime laboratory. The movie collected USD 976 million, becoming the highest-grossing World War 2 movie at the worldwide box office. The production budget stands at around USD 100 million.

2. Dunkirk

It was the highest-grossing World War II movie until Oppenheimer made it to the theatres. Written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, it was released in 2017. Dunkirk features an ensemble cast including Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy. The film is set during World War II and follows the desperate evacuation of Dunkirk. The story is told from different timelines and perspectives. It did a business of USD 509 million at the global ticket window.

3. Saving Private Ryan

Starring Tom Hanks as Captain John Miller, this movie is one of the finely created World War 2 films. John Miller leads a group of soldiers during the war for a motive to search Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), a soldier. The army wants to send Ryan home because his three brothers died in the action. Saving Private Ryan stands third in the list of highest-grossing World War 2 movies worldwide. It minted USD 485 million and is truly an outstanding war movie ever released,

4. Pearl Harbor

It is a story of love and war, painted on a historical canvas. The classic tale of romance is complicated when the characters get caught up in a war scenario. With Michael Bay as the director, Pearl Harbor was released in 2001 and was one of the highest-grossing films of its time. When compared to the other films set against such a backdrop, it smashed USD 449 million at the worldwide box office.

5. The King’s Speech

The plot revolves around Prince Albert (Firth), who has trouble speaking. After he became King George VI of Britain, when his brother gave up the throne, Elizabeth (Albert's wife) hired a speech therapist, Lionel Logue. The latter's job was to help the King talk to the people of the United Kingdom after the nation declared war on Germany. Coming from the creative minds of David Sidler and Tom Hooper, The King’s Speech grossed USD 430 million during its lifetime theatrical run.

6. Captain America: The First Avenger

Produced by Marvel Studios, Captain America: The First Avenger features an engaging narrative that takes into account numerous notable happenings of World War 2. During the war, a frail Steve Rogers finds himself in the costume of a superhero with exceptional powers and embarks on a mission to stop the use of tesseract. In the list of highest-grossing World War 2 movies, The First Avenger stands at fifth position with USD 370 million as its lifetime collection.

7. Schindler’s List

It tells the story of a German industrialist who employs several Polish Jewish refugees in his factory to save them from the Holocaust during World War 2 action. Helmed by Steven Spielberg, Schindler’s List is based on a novel by Thomas Keneally. The film features Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall, and Jonathan Sagall in significant roles. In terms of the box office collection, it grossed USD 322 million.

List of highest-grossing World War 2 movies at the worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Oppenheimer USD 976 million 2 Dunkirk USD 509 million 3 Saving Private Ryan USD 485 million 4 Pearl Harbor USD 449 million 5 The King’s Speech USD 430 million 6 Captain America: The First Avenger USD 370 million 7 Schindler’s List USD 322 million

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

