7 Highest Grossing Pixar Movies: Inside Out 2 tops

Pixar movies have lured family audiences to theatres for decades now. Pixar is generally considered as a hallmark for a good movie by most cinegoers and their phenomenal track record speaks for itself. Pixar, to date, is very selective about the films it works on because their aim is to provide audiences with the films that they can remember for years. Here’s having a look at the highest grossing Pixar films of all time at the worldwide box office.

7 Pixar’s Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide

1. Inside Out 2

The sequel to Pete Docter’s Inside Out, Inside Out 2 blasted the box office with a global haul that very few films have been able to reach. The movie has grossed over USD 1.62 billion at the worldwide box office, almost double of what the first part did. It is still running at select theatres across the globe at the time of the article. It is the highest grossing animated movie of all time and is very likely going to be the highest grossing film of the year too.

Inside Out 2 follows the story of Riley as a teenager. The first part primarily focused on her life as a little kid. While the first part found universal acclaim, the second part, though not as acclaimed, got a lot of adulation and of course the box office moolah too. The fans of the Inside Out franchise expect another Inside Out film in the near future but high concept films like Inside Out are tough to conceptualise.

2. Incredibles 2

The sequel to Incredibles took the box office to cleaners with its superlative box office collections. The 2018 release grossed an exceptional USD 1.24 billion worldwide, against a budget of around USD 200 million. The Incredibles in 2004 grossed USD 630 million and Incredibles 2 almost managed to double it, pretty much like Inside Out 2 did.

A sequel to Incredibles 2 has officially been announced and the movie should hit the theatres, positively in 2026. The Incredibles franchise follows the story of a modestly living family that possesses superpowers. They are superheroes and go by the name of The Incredibles. An interesting trivia is that Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan dubbed for The Incredibles back in 2004. It went on to become the highest grossing animated movie of India, then.

3. Toy Story 4

The Toy Story franchise consists of the most loved animated films. For years, they have been regarded as the standard for animated movies. Toy Story 4 cracked a billion dollars worldwide, much like Toy Story 3 in 2010. It had the biggest opening for an animated film of all time. It was immensely profitable for Pixar but most people found it to be a letdown compared to the other Toy Story films.

Toy Story 5 is officially in the works. While most fans of the Toy Story franchise feel that more Toy Story films should not be made, it will be interesting to see if Pixar is able to prove them wrong by delivering a film that competes with the best Toy Story films ever.



4. Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3 was the highest grossing animated movie at the time of its release. It is one of the most acclaimed animated movies to ever be produced. Toy Story 3 became the first animated movie to break into the USD 1 billion club; a club in which just 10 odd animated films are there, to date.

Toy Story 3 follows the journey of Andy’s toys as they make their way back home from the day care centre that they were mistakenly delivered to, after a grown Andy leaves for college. The film is funny, sweet and emotional at the same time.



5. Finding Dory

Finding Dory is the spiritual sequel of one of the biggest animated movie hits of all time, Finding Nemo. Much like Finding Nemo, Finding Dory was also a humongous success at the box office, grossing USD 1.028 billion worldwide. While Nemo was lost in Finding Nemo, Dory was lost in Finding Dory. Marlin and Dory searched for Nemo in Finding Nemo while Nemo and Marlin searched for Dory in Finding Dory.

Finding Dory continues to be a loved film, though Finding Nemo takes the cake when it comes to status, appreciation or adulation. No sequel or spiritual sequel to Finding Dory has been sanctioned yet.



6. Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo is one of the most loved Pixar films of all time. It was the highest grossing Pixar movie at the time of its release, grossing USD 871 million worldwide. The film focuses on the journey of clownfish Marlin and a bluefish Dory as they try finding Marlin’s son Nemo. Everything about the movie, from its concept to execution was wholeheartedly appreciated by moviegoers.

The spiritual sequel to Finding Nemo titled Finding Dory broke into the USD 1 billion club, reaffirming the status that the Finding franchise continues to enjoy. Another Finding film is dearly awaited by fans but there is no clarity regarding the same.

7. Inside Out

Inside Out is one of the most ambitious films to ever be made by Pixar. It has very deep messaging and luckily or thankfully, it struck a chord with the audiences that it was made for. The film focuses on the life of Riley as she copes up with a new lifestyle after shifting to a new city. The movie was a box office smash as it grossed USD 857 million worldwide.

The sequel of Inside Out titled Inside Out 2 broke all animated movie box office records. It is currently the highest grossing animated movie of all time, with a global gross of around USD 1.62 billion.

Following is a list of Pixar's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Inside Out 2 USD 1.63 Billion 2 Incredibles 2 USD 1.242 Billion 3 Toy Story 4 USD 1.073 Billion 4 Toy Story 3 USD 1.066 Billion 5 Finding Dory USD 1.028 Billion 6 Finding Nemo USD 871 Million 7 Inside Out USD 857 Million

Upcoming Pixar Films

Pixar has an exciting lineup of films ahead. Their new original movies include Elio and Hoppers. They are also working on the next instalment of their adored franchises namely Toy Story and The Incredibles. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to release in 2026. An update on the release date of Incredibles 3 is still to be known.

Conclusion

After a little jolt that Pixar faced in the last few years, they have bounced back with the gigantic success of Inside Out 2. Their upcoming movie lineup is exciting and it has a mix of both nostalgia and novelty. The times ahead are exciting for everyone who deeply admires Pixar content.



