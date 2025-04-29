Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 5 Advances: Mohanlal's thriller film holds strong on first Tuesday, rakes in impressive 3.85 crores

Mohanlal is not just a Malayalam superstar anymore; his box office numbers are proving that he is truly a pan-India icon. Even without official Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu debuts this year, his presence is being felt across regional boundaries. After making waves earlier with Empuraan, he has now delivered another smashing hit with Thudarum.

Bankrolled by M. Renjith and carved out by director Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum has turned into a box office machine in Kerala. The suspense thriller made Rs 5.10 crore on its release day from the Malayalam arena, adding Rs 7 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, proving its muscle. Most surprisingly, an amazing Rs 6.90 crore was made on the first Monday, which is usually a declining day for many big films.

Now comes the next surprise. On Tuesday, the film registered advances worth Rs 3.85 crore, which is quite rare for a working day. In most industries, weekday collections slow down after the opening weekend, but Thudarum is defying every trend. Industry trackers are stunned by how strong the word-of-mouth is. Audiences are returning to theaters multiple times, with many fans on social media pages admitting to watching the film three or even four times already.

With the May Day holiday just around the corner, theaters are expecting packed houses again. The momentum is building toward the weekend, and the buzz is that the film might continue this run without slowing down. Starring Shobana, Prakash Varma, Thomas Mathew, and Farhaan Faasil alongside Mohanlal, Thudarum has struck the right chord with audiences of all age groups. The performances, background score, and storytelling have created a gripping cinematic experience.

Now, the question is louder than ever. Could this be the first Malayalam film to touch the Rs 100 crore mark in Kerala alone, a feat that the likes of L2 Empuraan and Manjummel Boys also missed? At the pace it is going, that milestone might not be far away.

