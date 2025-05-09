HIT 3 India Box Office Day 9: Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer adds Rs 2.50 crore on 2nd Friday; approaches Rs 75 crore mark

Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer HIT: The Third Case is holding up well at the box office. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the A-rated crime thriller is expected to see a good spike in collections over the weekend, thanks to the positive audience reception and no significant release.

After taking a banger start of Rs 21 crore at the Indian box office, the Telugu movie clocked over Rs 57 crore in its 4-day long weekend. It further continued a good trend and wrapped its opening week at Rs 70 crore. According to the estimates, the crime thriller remained flat on Day 9 and added another Rs 2.50 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 73 crore gross at the domestic box office.

On the global front, the movie has crossed the Rs 95 crore mark and is now marching towards the Rs 100 crore club. If HIT 3 witnesses big spikes over the weekend, it will be a major contender to emerge as Nani's biggest grosser, surpassing Dasara.

Day-wise India gross box office collection of HIT 3:

Day Gross India Collection 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 12.50 crore 3 Rs 12 crore 4 Rs 11.50 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore 6 Rs 3.75 crore 7 Rs 3 crore 8 Rs 2.50 crore 9 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 73.00 crore

HIT: The Third Case in cinemas now

HIT: The Third Case is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

