HIT 3 vs Retro Box Office Comparison 1st 7 Days: Nani starrer crime thriller establishes lead over Suriya's film

Released on May 1st during International Workers' Day, HIT: The Third Case and Retro have completed one week at the box office. The Nani starrer is recording a good hold while the latter is heading for an unfortunate fate. Here's a look at the 7-day box office comparison between HIT 3 and Retro.

Advertisement

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case is witnessing a superlative box office trend. The Nani and Srinidhi Shetty starrer has grossed around Rs 92 crore at the worldwide box office in the first 7 days. On the other hand, Suriya's Retro grossed around Rs 85.50 crore globally. Retro remained behind HIT 3 in its domestic collections, too. It grossed a total of Rs 60 crore in its opening week while HIT 3 stands at Rs 67.75 crore, with a slight margin.

However, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial performed better than HIT 3 in the foreign markets. It clocked over Rs 25.50 crore overseas while the latter collected around Rs 24.50 crore in the past 7 days of theatrical run. It will be interesting to see how both movies perform in the coming days.

Box office comparison between HIT 3 and Retro is as follows:

Particulars HIT 3 Retro India Gross Rs 67.75 crore Rs 60 crore Overseas Gross Rs 24.25 crore Rs 25.50 crore Worldwide Gross Rs 92 crore Rs 85.50 crore

HIT 3 and Retro in cinemas

HIT: The Third Case and Retro are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal vs Marvel at UAE Box Office: Malayalam legend BEATS Hollywood superheroes not once but twice