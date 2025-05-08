Retro Day 8 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Suriya's gangster thriller struggles with lower Thursday collections

Some films roar at the start but whisper by the end of their first week. That’s where Tamil superstar Suriya’s Retro seems to be heading. Released on May 1 with great anticipation and fanfare, the Tamil Nadu box office welcomed it with an impressive Rs 14 crore opening. The momentum, however, didn’t last.

Retro collections witnessed a massive drop on the first Monday, with just Rs 2.5 crore coming from the Tamil Nadu box office. Earlier, the film made Rs 34.5 crores gross for the first weekend in the state. The collections are witnessing a major dip each passing day since the first Monday. And unless the coming weekend helps, the film might fizzle out by the second Monday.

Here’s how Retro numbers in Tamil Nadu shaped up:

Day Gross Tamil Collections 1 Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 7 crore 4 Rs 7 crore 5 Rs 2.50 crore 6 Rs 2 crore 7 Rs 1.75 crore 8 Rs 1.25 crore (expected) Total Rs 41.75 crore (expected)

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro is a stylish gangster saga set in 1970s Tamil Nadu, complete with elaborate set pieces and vintage costumes. Suriya delivers a terrific performance as a morally conflicted man with a violent past. Pooja Hegde essays the female lead with lovely acting prowess; others, like Joju George, excelled. While the music by Santhosh Narayanan brought a lot of flair, the narrative didn’t connect evenly across audiences. That uneven reception is now visible in its weekday box office trend.

What’s caught many by surprise is the unexpected rise of a much smaller film: Tourist Family. Made with modest resources and minimal marketing, it has now reached Rs 17.45 crore in Tamil Nadu in just 7 days. On Wednesday, both Retro and Tourist Family collected Rs 2.2 crore each, but by Thursday, Tourist Family is expected to maintain steadiness while Retro is looking at a dip to Rs 1.25 crore.

Sometimes, it’s not the star or the budget, but the emotional pulse of a story that carries a film forward. In that regard, Retro is struggling for sure at the box office, while all eyes are on the coming weekend.

