Housefull 5 Box Office Collections: Rakes career best 4 million plus weekend overseas for Akshay Kumar
Housefull 5 amassed USD 4.25 million (Rs. 36.50 crore) approx during its opening weekend overseas, marking the biggest international debut ever for an Akshay Kumar led film. It surpassed his previous best of USD 3.60 million by Good Newwz.
The film benefited from Eid holidays, which boosted its business in the Middle East and possibly some in the United Kingdom. In the Middle East, the film raked in USD 1.80 million approx over the weekend, which is what made the most difference in the record numbers overall, bettering the previous best of USD 1.38 million by Housefull 3.
The standout performance came from New Zealand and there too, the Fiji Islands, where comedies generally excel and the Housefull franchise has a stellar record. The film grossed NZD 287K over the weekend, placing it among the top ten Bollywood openings of all time in the territory. Australia also lend good support with AUD 525K. The United Kingdom grossed GBP 315K, which is good, though GBP 400K plus would have been even better.
The noticeable underperformance came from North America, where both the United States and Canada could have done much better. The business here was around half of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, whereas in most other markets, Housefull 5 was on par or better. A similar performance in Americas, would have taken it over USD 5 million.
Looking ahead, the film is tracking towards a final overseas total of over USD 7.50 million. Ideally, based on the opening, a finish closer to USD 9-10 million would have been within reach. However, the initial numbers were elevated by the Eid boost, and the internal weekend trend was not particularly strong, which would suggest average legs. Nonetheless, the overseas performance is a positive for the film, especially with the high costs involved.
The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office Collections of Housefull 5 is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|United States
|USD 685,000
|Canada
|USD 350,000
|Australia
|USD 340,000
|New Zealand
|USD 175,000
|Middle East
|USD 1,825,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 425,000
|Rest of World
|USD 450,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 4,250,000
