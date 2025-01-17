Interstellar Re-Release Box Office India: Christopher Nolan and team open ADVANCE BOOKING, 20 days prior to d-date

Advance bookings for Interstellar's highly anticipated India re-release have opened, generating excitement among fans of Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed sci-fi epic. Originally released in 2014, the movie returns to the big screen in IMAX theaters on February 7, 20 days from today, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

While the re-release is currently slated to be shown exclusively across IMAX screens, the exact availability in other formats remains to be seen.

Tickets for Interstellar have been priced competitively, with most outlets offering them for Rs 300, still making it an excellent deal considering the premium IMAX experience. Dynamic pricing is possible close to the release date, especially in big cities with high foot traffic.

The global box office has already seen impressive numbers for Interstellar's re-release. After zooming back into IMAX theaters for a two-week special engagement on December 6, the film made $15.2 million domestically, before ending its run on December 19. Combined with the $9.3 million the film made in international ticket sales during various periods last year, the worldwide tally for Interstellar’s re-releases rounded up to $24.5 million.

During its original box office run in 2014, the film made $188 million domestically and $681 million worldwide.

The logline for Interstellar reads, “When Earth becomes uninhabitable in the future, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper, is tasked to pilot a spacecraft, along with a team of researchers, to find a new planet for humans.”

Matthew McConaughey plays Cooper, a former NASA pilot turned farmer, who gets recruited by NASA for a secret mission to explore another habitable planet for humans. Cooper’s team of astronauts includes Dr. Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway) and her fellow scientists Doyle (Wes Bentley) and Romilly (David Gyasi).

As anticipation for the Academy Award-winning movie builds, Interstellar promises to be a major draw for both Nolan fans and sci-fi aficionados alike.

Interstellar was originally slated to re-release in India during the second weekend of December. That timeline, however, was adjusted due to the immense popularity of Pushpa 2, which had taken up key IMAX screens across the nation.