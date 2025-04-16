Jaat Advance Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol starrer continues to witness decent trajectory ahead of Kesari Chapter 2's arrival

Jaat Advance Box Office Day 8: Jaat takes you on the journey of Baldev Pratap Singh, who fights for justice while leading a battle with a criminal named Ranatunga. While Sunny Deol plays the protagonist, Randeep Hooda is cast as the main antagonist. Jaat recently completed its first week of its theatrical run. Now, let's analyze the advance trends of the movie on the eighth day.

Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat concluded its first week with a net collection of Rs 55.75 crore. As per advance trends, the Sunny Deol starrer is expected to witness a decent trajectory on the second Thursday. There have been no holiday benefits or movie offers these days.

Jaat has experienced an average run in the first week, with the exception of a double-digit collection on Sunday. It was the highest box office figure for the movie to date. The action drama performed decently, particularly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Central India.

After its opening week, all eyes are on how Jaat will be able to sustain itself amid the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2. Speaking of which, the Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan starrer is expected to open at around Rs 7 crore.

Jaat is expected to settle its lifetime business at around Rs 80-90 crore. For that, it should have a better hold in the coming days. The latest actioner should boost its performance during the Good Friday weekend due to the gazetted holiday.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat marks the theatrical comeback of Sunny Deol after a two-year gap. Deol last worked in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which emerged as a blockbuster in 2023. The verdict of his new release is yet to be determined.

After the theatrical run of Jaat, Sunny Deol will be seen in movies like Lahore 1947 and Border 2.

Jaat in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.