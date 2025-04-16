Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Sunny Deol's film completes a week on average note; moves ahead for 2nd weekend

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 7: Jaat hit the screens on April 10, 2025. The action thriller is headlined by none other than Sunny Deol alongside Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher. The recently released movie has completed a week of its theatrical run today. Jaat has shown an average trend on Day 7.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has been a decent performer at the box office since its release. According to morning trends, on Day 7, the mass actioner has continued to run on an average note. It will now enter its second weekend, which coincides with Good Friday. This is to note that the occasion falls on April 18.

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's movie witnessed higher footfalls on the first Tuesday due to movie offer which facilitated cinegoers to buy tickets at subsidized rates. It was expected to collect Rs 3.5 crore, however, it earned good Rs 5.75 crore yesterday.

Produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat fetched Rs 52 crore in the last six days at the box office. The action thriller is now targetting Rs 100 crore. However, going by the slow run of the movie, it seems difficult to achieve this feat.

In two days, Jaat will lock horns with Kesari Chapter 2, which is led by Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan. The latest actioner is the second biggest movie of Sunny Deol after his 2023 release, Gadar 2 which became an all-time blockbuster.

Jaat marks Deol's theatrical comeback after two years. While there is no competition between Jaat and Gadar 2, the new movie has performed better than his four previous debacles, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, Blank, Bhaiaji Superhit, and Mohalla Assi.

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

