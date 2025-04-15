Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol and Regina Cassandra's movie earns Rs 5.75 crore on first Tuesday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat has been a decent performer at the box office. Going by Sunny Deol's comeback film, it had better expectations to do well, especially after his all-time blockbuster, Gadar 2. Also starring Regina Cassandra, Jaat netted Rs 5.75 crore on the first Tuesday.

Jaat, which is backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, collected Rs 39 crore in its extended opening weekend. On Day 5, the Sunny Deol and Regina Cassandra starrer fetched Rs 7.25 crore.

Now, Jaat has earned Rs 5.75 crore on the first Tuesday, bringing its net business to Rs 52 crore in six days. While the action thriller has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, its overall performance of the movie is on the average side.

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 9 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Day 5 Rs 7.25 crore Day 6 Rs 5.75 crore Total Rs 52 crore

Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Jaat was aided by the movie offers on the first Tuesday. It benefitted from the subsidized ticket rates in PVRInox multiplexes exclusively for Tuesdays. Not just PVRInox, other chains also reduced the ticket prices today, which resulted in higher footfalls than expected. However, it didn't impact its day-wise business directly.

Jaat arrived amid the holdover release, Sikandar, starring Salman Khan. It is now competing with its rival release, Good Bad Ugly, the Tamil action comedy that is headlined by Ajith Kumar.

Jaat is likely to maintain an average hold on the weekdays before the Good Friday weekend. Of course, tables can turn after Tuesday benefit. The actioner will then lock horns with Kesari Chapter 2, starting April 18. It also had another competition, The Bhootnii. However, the makers of Sanjay Dutt's film have postponed the release date to May 1.

Coming back to Jaat, it also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Ramya Krishnan.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

