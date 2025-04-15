Good Bad Ugly 5 Days Worldwide Gross Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar's crime-masala-entertainer collects excellent Rs 173 crore

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who is well-known for his love of racing and his stirring performances, has once again demonstrated his supremacy at the box office with his latest outing, Good Bad Ugly. The actor has astonished both critics and viewers with the success of his second 2025 film, after his first one, Vidaamayurchi, which was released in February.

Since its debut, the stylish crime-masala entertainer Good Bad Ugly has achieved remarkable box office results. With Rs 51 crore worldwide gross on Day 1, the movie got off to a great start. After dropping to Rs 27.5 crore on Day 2, the film gained traction once more as the weekend got underway, due to the major holidays coming up. On Day 3, it raked in Rs 35 crore, followed by a steady Rs 36 crore on Day 4, which was a Sunday. On Day 5, with the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday, the movie collected Rs 23 crore (tentative), bringing its total to a staggering Rs 173 crore.

Here’s the breakdown of Good Bad Ugly's worldwide gross for the first five days:

Day-wise Collections Day 1 Rs 51 crore Day 2 Rs 27.5 crore Day 3 Rs 35 crore Day 4 Rs 36 crore Day 5 Rs 23 crore (tentative) Total Rs 173 crore (tentative)

The film’s success has not gone unnoticed. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, celebrated the massive achievement at a press meet held in Hyderabad. Good Bad Ugly marks the Tamil debut of the Telugu production house, and the results speak for themselves: This movie is undoubtedly a blockbuster, an astonishing start the production house is hoping for.

It will be interesting to observe how the collections perform in the upcoming week when the holidays come to a close and the first working day arrives. In North America, the movie has already made over $1 million, and Malaysia has seen good box office receipts as well.

In addition to Good Bad Ugly, other movies like Alappuzha Gymkhana, Marana Mass, Bazooka, and Sunny Deol's Jaat are also doing well at the box office, proving that summer holidays are best for films, provided they have good content.

