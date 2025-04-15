Jaat vs Gadar 2 India Net Box Office: Comparing collections of Sunny Deol's last two releases based on 1st five days

Jaat vs. Gadar 2 India Net Box Office Comparison: Jaat and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues have one common factor, i.e., Sunny Deol, who plays the main lead in both the movies. The new release has emerged as the second biggest movie of Deol after the Gadar sequel. Let's compare the box office performances of Jaat and Gadar 2 based on their first five days.

JAAT

Jaat started its journey with an opening weekend of Rs 39 crore at the box office. It also includes Day 4, which brought the highest figure for Gopichand Malineni's directorial, i.e., Rs 13.75 crore, so far. On the fifth day, Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's latest movie collectedRs 7.25 crore net business in India. The collection of Jaat stood at Rs 46.25 crore in five days.

GADAR 2

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues kickstarted its theatrical run with an opening of Rs 39 crore, followed by Rs 42 crore and Rs 51.5 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. On the fourth day, the Gadar sequel collected Rs 38 crore. On Day 5, the collection rose to Rs 55.5 crore, bringing its cumulative earnings to Rs 226 crore.

Days Jaat Gadar 2 Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 39 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 42 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Rs 51.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Rs 38 crore Day 5 Rs 7.25 crore Rs 55.5 crore Total Rs 46.25 crore Rs 226 crore

Gadar 2 is the highest-grossing Sunny Deol film to date. The 2023 release crossed Rs 200 crore in the five days during its theatrical run. Jaat failed to touch even the Rs 50 crore mark during its first five days.

Despite being from the same genre, Jaat has underperformed as compared to Gadar 2, which turned out to be an all-time blockbuster during its release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

