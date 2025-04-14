Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Sunny Deol's latest actioner looks to net around Rs 8 crore on first Monday

Jaat Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Released on April 10, 2025, Jaat has been running in theaters on a decent note. Led by Sunny Deol, the action thriller also stars Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda. It has completed five days of its theatrical run at the box office. Jaat looks to net around Rs 8 crore on the first Monday.

Backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat has maintained a decent hold at the box office. As per early estimates, on Day 5, Sunny Deol-starrer is expected to collect in the range of Rs 8 crore net at the box office. It is to note that the day coincides with the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. According to the trends, the semi-holiday factor hasn't turned out to be fruitful for the action thriller.

Jaat earned a collection of Rs 39 crore net in India in its extended opening weekend. It will remain under the Rs 50 crore mark today.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat should be able to sustain itself well in the first week. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, the mass action thriller has been performing well in mass-dominated centers in states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, East Punjab, and Central India. The positive word of mouth for Sunny Deol-starrer in these centers has played an important role in its decent performance.

Released on 3500 screens, Jaat is the second biggest movie of Sunny Deol after Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The screen count of the 2023 movie was recorded as 3900 back then.

Jaat marks Deol's comeback movie after the Gadar sequel. In the film, the actor is playing the titular role. Regina Cassandra is cast as the female lead. Randeep Hooda is the main antagonist, Ranatunga. The action thriller also has Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

