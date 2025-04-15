Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni's film sees boost from discount Tuesday offer

Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 6: Jaat, which marks Sunny Deol's return after two years, arrived in cinemas on April 10, 2025. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the recently released film features Deol in a massy avatar and performing high-octane sequences. The action thriller has received the benefit of the discounted Tuesday offer in afternoon shows.

Jaat has witnessed a fluctuating performance since its release at the box office. It began its journey below expectations and continued its run on an average note until it received a massive jump on Sunday.

Based on midday trends for Day 6, Sunny Deol-starrer is expected to receive a benefit from the low ticket prices on the first Tuesday. This is to note that PVRInox had earlier announced that the movie tickets will be sold at subsidized rates every Tuesday. As PVRInox is keeping low prices, other chains automatically have to reduce the costs.

While the footfalls shall be higher, it may not directly reflect in the collections on the sixth day.

Jaat, which is jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, earned a total of Rs 46.25 crore in the five days. After Day 6, the action thriller will bring a cumulative collection of around Rs 50 crore. It is yet to be seen how the movie performs in the coming days, especially on the Good Friday weekend.

Also starring Randeep Hooda, Jaat is currently fighting a battle with Salman Khan's holdover release, Sikandar. In three days, Sunny Deol's movie will have to compete with Kesari Chapter 2, which is led by Akshay Kumar along with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.

Jaat is the second biggest movie of Sunny Deol after Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

