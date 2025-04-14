Box Office: Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii averts clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2; set to battle against Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Bollywood’s next horror-comedy film is set to hit theaters worldwide very soon in the form of The Bhootnii, led by Sanjay Dutt. It is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in its leading cast. This unique mix of sci-fi and horror-comedy genres involves Sanjay Dutt, playing a ghostbuster, going up against two female ghosts played by Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari.

Earlier, The Bhootnii was scheduled to be released very soon, on 18 April 2025. However, as confirmed, the film has been postponed due to several bits of post-production issues, including the incomplete VFX. As the makers want to present the film in its best form possible, they have postponed it by 2 weeks.

While this Sanjay Dutt film was previously supposed to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 at the box office, it will now officially release in theaters globally on 1 May. This makes the horror-comedy stand against Ajay Devgn’s thriller Raid 2.

On the box office front, this could prove to be a very poor decision later on its release as The Bhootnii currently has barely any hype surrounding the film for a strong clash. Meanwhile, Raid 2 is a commercially loaded thriller drama and a popular sequel to Ajay Devgn’s successful venture from 2018, Raid.

Among the two box office rivals, Raid 2 is carrying way more hype than The Bhootnii among the general audience. According to their current trend, Raid 2 is looking to open at a net of Rs 16.25 crore. Meanwhile, The Bhootnii could barely see an opening of around Rs 75 lakh.

Even though both Kesari 2 and Raid 2 are sequels to previous successful and memorable films, Kesari 2 currently stands with a lower hype than Raid 2. Hence, The Bhootnii clashing against Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 could have been a better decision financially.

The Bhootnii is also expected to be a commercially loaded film with comical gags, songs, and a trending genre, but it seems to be suffering due to the lack of an A-lister leading the film. Even though it has a low pre-release hype, the fate of the film would only be sealed after the film’s release through public reception.

