Jawan emerges number 1 Hindi film of all time; Shah Rukh Khan film defeats Bahubali 2, Pathaan and Gadar 2

On Friday at 1 PM, Shah Rukh Khan created history at the Indian Box Office as his recent release, Jawan, has emerged as the biggest-grossing film in Hindi Cinema by going past the collections of Bahubali 2 (Rs 510 crore), Pathaan (Rs 513 crore) and Gadar 2 (Rs 514 crore). The total collection of Jawan as of Friday noon stands at Rs 514 crore and the total at the end of the 23rd day would be in the vicinity of Rs 517 crore. With this, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor in the history of Indian cinema to have delivered back-to-back all-time grossers in the same year.

Shah Rukh Khan dominates the record charts of the Hindi Box Office

This is a historic feat and also marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan with vengeance like never before, as he has decimated the box office with every single record under his name with Pathaan and Jawan. The record chart at the moment is dominated by SRK – be it the biggest opening, biggest single day, the most number of Rs 50 crore, and Rs 60 crore plus days. The opening weekend, opening week, and lifetime record are also under the name of Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan is entering its fourth weekend in a strong position and is not looking to stop any time soon with collections on a surge even now. The film has an extended holiday weekend ahead and is expected to rake in at least Rs 27 crore in the coming four days, and the 26-day total of Jawan is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 540 crore. The Atlee directorial is headed to hit the Rs 550 crore mark in the long run, setting a new benchmark at the box office.

In Hindi language alone, SRK has already collected Rs 1030 crore and by the end of Jawan’s run, the collections will be in the North of Rs 1060 crore. He has Dunki up for release during the Christmas 2023 weekend and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is yet again expected to result in fireworks at the box office bringing in family audiences in big numbers. 2023 is turning out to be a historic year for SRK as the Hindi net collections are expected to be in the North of Rs 1500 crore, whereas the nationwide net for the year will be around Rs 1600 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan targets to earn Rs 3000 crore in 2023

On the global front, SRK has a bright chance of hitting Rs 3000 crore in 2023 as both Pathaan and Jawan have clocked Rs 1000 crore plus at the worldwide box office. The year is set to go down the history book as the year of SRK as the numbers achieved will stand tall for decades, setting new benchmarks for generations to come by. The collections have defied all myths, all chatter and the numbers are at a level that would even make the biggest of the adjectives fall short. The numbers in themselves are adjectives describing SRK and 2023.

Top Grossing Film of Hindi Cinema:

Jawan: Rs 514 crore & counting

Gadar 2: Rs 514 crore

Pathaan: Rs 513 crore

Bahubali 2: Rs 510 crore

KGF 2: Rs 427 crore

Dangal: Rs 375 crore

