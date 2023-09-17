SRK: Saare Records Khatam as Shah Rukh Khan creates HISTORY with 1000 crore in 2023; Dunki is still to release

SRK no longer stands for Shah Rukh Khan. In 2023, SRK stands for Saare Records Khatam, as the superstar is on a record-breaking spree at the box office in India. In January 2023, Shah Rukh Khan decimated all records with the release of Pathaan as the Siddharth Anand directorial scored Rs 513 crore in Hindi to emerge an all-time grosser topping the previous best, Bahubali 2, which collected Rs 510 crore. The YRF Production raked in Rs 17.50 crore from the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, taking the all-India total to Rs 530 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan scores new benchmark with Pathaan and Jawan

Taking all versions into account, Pathaan was watched by over 3.20 crore Indians (Including Tamil & Telugu), making it one of the most viewed films in modern times. Exactly 9 months after Pathaan, SRK returned to reclaim his throne with the Atlee-directed Jawan. The action-packed entertainer, much like Pathaan, is rewriting history at the domestic box office as the 11-day total stands in the vicinity of Rs 423 crore. The movie is on track to top the lifetime collections of Bahubali 2, Pathaan, and Gadar, as the trends so far indicate a finish in the north of Rs 530 crore in Hindi and emerge as an all-time grosser.

On top of Rs 423 crore from Hindi, Jawan is doing phenomenal business in the Tamil and Telugu versions too. It has emerged as the biggest blockbuster for a film of Hindi origin dubbed in Tamil and Telugu with 11-day collections in the vicinity of Rs 47.50 crore. It is poised to become the first Hindi film to score a half-century in a dubbed version, creating records that one would aspire to break in the long run. Talking of footfalls, Jawan will be targeting to hit near about 3 to 3.20 crore footfalls in Hindi, and another 40 to 50 lakhs in Tamil and Telugu dubbed. With this, the expected all-India footfall of Jawan will fall in the range of 3.50 to 3.60 crore, again making it one of the most viewed films of the modern era.

Over 6.75 crore Indians would have stepped out to celebrate SRK on big screen in 2023

Taking the two films into account, Shah Rukh Khan has already earned Rs 935 crore from just the Hindi versions of his two releases. The Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions have contributed another Rs 65 crore, taking the all-India nett earns to Rs 1000 crore already. By the end of Jawan’s run, SRK would be standing tall right at the top with a total net earnings of about Rs 1,140 crore. By the end of Jawan’s run, over 6.75 crore (approx.) Indians would have stepped out in 2023 to watch and celebrate SRK on the big screen. This is a sheer statement of unmatched and unprecedented stardom dominating the box office.

All these stats are subject to change by the end of 2023 as the King has another release in the form of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Much like his previous films, this one too is expected to set new benchmarks at the box office and if the film delivers as expected, SRK will end 2023 with All India net collection of at least Rs 1640 crore and All India footfalls in the north of 10 crore, making some unachievable theatrical records.

Biggest Year for a Hindi Film Star (All India)

Shah Rukh Khan: Rs 1000 crore and counting (2023 – Pathaan and Jawan)

Akshay Kumar: Rs 744 crore (2019 – Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz)

Ranveer Singh: Rs 534 crore (2018 – Padmaavat and Simmba)

Salman Khan: Rs 512 crore (2015 – Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo)

