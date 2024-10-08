EXPERT OPINION: Pinkvilla's Trade Analysts share their opening day expectations from Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Jigra directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina releases alongside Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilya and starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri among others, this Dussehra season. Both movies will hit the silver screens on 11th October 2024, that is a day before the Dussehra holiday. The advance bookings for the movies hasn't begun as at 3.30pm on the 8th of October, 2024. Trade Experts of Pinkvilla were asked about their opening day expectations from Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and here's what they shared.

Trade Analyst Himesh Mankad Feels That Both The Hindi Dussehra Releases Will Open In The Rs 5-6 Crore Vicinity

Himesh Mankad, who has professionally been analysing the box office of Indian films since over a decade, expects both Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to open in the vicinity of Rs 5-6 crore net on their first day. When he was urged to pick the film he feels will open bigger, he said that it is too tight to call and that it will be the film with the better word of mouth on the day of release that will open bigger too. He added that both the movies have not been able to generate the right amount of buzz going into the Dussehra season.

Trade Analyst Jatinder Singh Is Bullish On Jigra; Expects The Alia Bhatt Starrer To Collect 75 Percent More On The Opening Day

Jatinder Singh, who has extensively been tracking box office of films from across the globe, is bullish on Jigra. He expects the Alia Bhatt starrer to open signifcantly higher than the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri comedy. The final expectation figure he gave was Rs 7 crore for Jigra and Rs 4 crore for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Vettaiyan Is Set To Be The Biggest Opener From India This Dussehra

Rajinikanth led Vettaiyan is set to be the biggest opener this Dussehra. Having said that, the advance bookings and on-ground hype suggests it won't get much support from the Hindi markets. Vettaiyan (Hindi) won't release in PVRInox and Cinepolis because the makers are not ready to comply with the rule of maintaining an 8 week gap between the theatrical release and the digital release.

Which movie are you planning to watch this Dussehra? Also, which movie do you think will open bigger - Jigra or Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video? Do let us know.

