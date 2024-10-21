Jigra India Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Alia Bhatt's action-drama earns Rs 1.90 crore on Day 10; crosses Rs 25 crore mark

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala and starring Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, couldn't lure the audience much at the box office. The limited appeal coupled with mixed word-of-mouth curtailed its business to a major extent.

Jigra earns Rs 4.60 Crore in 2nd Weekend, surpassing Rs 25 crore mark

After collecting an underwhelming Rs 21.95 crore in its first week, the Alia Bhatt starrer added Rs 4.60 crore in its second weekend and surpassed the Rs 25 crore mark in India.

The movie entered the 2nd week by minting Rs 1 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 1.70 crore on Day 9 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 10. The total cume of Jigra has reached Rs 26.55 crore net in its 10 days at the Indian box office.

Jigra performs well overseas, crossing Rs 50 crore mark worldwide

While Jigra remained underwhelming in the domestic markets, the Vasan Bala-directed movie is doing well in the international markets. The prison-break action-drama has grossed more than USD 2 million overseas in 10 days of its release. The total box office collection of Jigra currently stands at Rs 50 crore gross globally.

The movie remained the 2nd most preferred choice among Dussehra releases after Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The movie still has some legs to maintain its grip until the Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrive. It is expected to close its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 35 crore net in India and Rs 100 crore worldwide gross.

Though the movie might have a favourable theatrical run, the makers had already signed a good non-theatrical deal to make it a profitable venture.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Jigra Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crore 2 Rs 6.50 crore 3 Rs 5.50 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.40 crore 6 Rs 1.25 crore 7 Rs 1.15 crore 8 Rs 1 crore 9 Rs 1.70 crore 10 Rs 1.90 crore Total Rs 26.55 crore net in 10 days in India

About Jigra

Satya (Alia Bhatt) and Ankur (Vedang Raina) are orphans. Satya, being the elder one, is over-protective of her brother and is more like a parent to him. They live with a rich and powerful relative of theirs. Satya never feels like she, or her brother, is a part of their family.

Ankur is a programmer. He is good friends with Kabir, the son of the relative Satya and Ankur are living with. They go to Hanshi Dao, an island in South East Asia, to pitch a business idea. One night, when Ankur and Kabir are returning to their hotel rooms, they get caught by the local police. Kabir is the one with the drugs but it is Ankur who gets wrongly implicated, much thanks to Kabir's powerful father. Ankur is given a life sentence.

It is now upto Satya to save her innocent brother from being electrocuted in the Hanshi Dao prison. Will she be able to save her brother? Watch Jigra to find that out.

