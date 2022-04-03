John Abraham starrer Attack fails to put on a show at the BO; What does this mean for Bollywood?

John Abraham starrer Attack is having a dismal run at the box office with a low opening, and to top that, a very limited Saturday growth. The film has got optimum screens to perform but it is just not able to drive audiences into the theatres. SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR, on the other hand, is performing phenomenally, with the second Sunday number expected to even better the first day numbers despite a relatively lesser screen count.



Attack managed to collect Rs 3.10 cr nett at the box office on day 1. The film saw a very low growth on Saturday while films like Attack need to grow by almost double to stand a chance. The Saturday numbers of the film are around Rs. 3.20 cr. Sunday shall hit Rs. 4 cr and from there on, it’ll be all downhill for this film, courtesy of the low growth over the weekend which gives an indication that the film doesn’t have strong legs to sail through.



Attack is not another run-of-the-mill action movie but a Sci-Fi action flick with a futuristic perspective, which is a novel concept for Indian movies. John Abraham, in his interviews, mentioned time and again, how the working of films like Attack is important so that directors like Lakshya Raj Anand get the confidence to try more edgy and risky concepts which can push the creative horizon further. Unfortunately, for the makers of the film, the film may not recoup investments and may end up being a loss-making proposition for its investors. With the audiences so picky about the content they’d like to watch, the producers will have to devise new strategies so that they can pull in audiences to theatres and don’t make financial losses due to less theatrical footfalls.



The day-wise nett collections of Attack are as under:-

Day 1 – Rs. 3.10 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 3.20 cr

Total = Rs. 6.30 cr

What do you think is the reason for the underperformance of Attack?

