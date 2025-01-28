Madha Gaja Raja Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 17: Vishal's comedy movie continues wooing audience; grosses Rs 40 lakh
Vishal starrer Madha Gaja Raja added Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 17. The action comedy continues to lure the audience. Deets!
Tamil action-comedy, Madha Gaja Raja, continues to win over the audience with its phenomenal trend at the box office. The Vishal and Santhanam starrer has already stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark last weekend.
Madha Gaja Raja adds Rs 40 lakh on Day 17; targets Rs 55 crore plus finish
Helmed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja is enjoying its theatrical run at the box office. The long-delayed action comedy movie added Rs 40 lakh to the tally today on Day 17, after hitting over a half-century mark. With this, its total gross reached Rs 51.10 crore at the Kollywood box office in 17 days of theatrical run.
The movie will keep attracting the audience for a couple of weeks. It didn't have any major competition till the arrival of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi and that's what is one of the major reasons behind its strong trend.
For the unversed, Madha Gaja Raja was earlier planned to release in 2013. However, it couldn't see the day of release due to financial and legal issues. 12 years later, it was released during the Pongal festive week and the rest is history.
Day-Wise Earnings of Madha Gaja Raja Are As Follows:
|Day
|Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 3.20 crore
|2
|Rs 3.30 crore
|3
|Rs 6.50 crore
|4
|Rs 7.75 crore
|5
|Rs 7 crore
|6
|Rs 4.25 crore
|7
|Rs 4.60 crore
|8
|Rs 4.90 crore
|9
|Rs 1.25 crore
|10
|Rs 1 crore
|11
|Rs 80 lakh
|12
|Rs 65 lakh
|13
|Rs 60 lakh
|14
|Rs 1.25 crore
|15
|Rs 2.50 crore
|16
|Rs 50 lakh
|17
|Rs 40 lakh
|Total
|Rs 51.10 crore in 17 days
Madha Gaja Raja in theaters
