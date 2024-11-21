Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Week One Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer earns Rs 2.02 crore in 7 days

Back in 2003, Shah Rukh Khan taught us to live our lives to the fullest. We are talking about Kal Ho Naa Ho, which co-starred Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. 21 years later, the makers have brought the romantic comedy-drama to the big screens again. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-starrer has collected around Rs 2.02 crore in the first week of its release.

Kal Ho Naa Ho Witnesses Growth On Day 7; Touches Rs 2.02 crore In India

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho opened to Rs 12 lakh net in India on its re-release in theaters on November 15. Shah Rukh Khan's 2003 cult classic witnessed massive growth in its opening weekend as the collections went up to Rs 30 lakh on Saturday and Rs 35 lakh, respectively.

After the successful weekend, Kal Ho Naa Ho saw a Rs 10 lakh dip in its collections as it earned Rs 25 lakh on the first Monday. On the first Tuesday, it fetched Rs 30 lakh at the ticket windows. On the second Wednesday (Day 6), Advani's directorial experienced a solid jump of 33 per cent with Rs 40 lakh earnings.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho collected Rs 30 lakh on Day 7 of its re-release in India. The cume first-week collection of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan's film re-release in India now stands at Rs 2.02 crore.

During its original release, the 2003 hit film collected Rs 12.5 crore in the first week.

Day-Wise Collections Of Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release In India Are Mentioned Below:

Day Net India Collections 1 Rs 12 lakh 2 Rs 30 lakh 3 Rs 35 lakh 4 Rs 25 lakh 5 Rs 30 lakh 6 Rs 40 lakh 7 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 2.02 crore in 7 days

Lifetime Collection Of Kal Ho Naa Ho

In 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho emerged as a hit at the box office. Its lifetime net collection in India stood at Rs 38.5 crore back then. The romantic comedy would keep minting money due to its great trend at the box office. It is yet to witness how the film responds when Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule arrives in theaters on December 5.

The re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho has proved that Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom, gut-wrenching storyline, and evergreen melodious songs continue to spread charm among the audience.

Watch The Trailer of Kal Ho Naa Ho Here:

Kal Ho Naa Ho is being screened at theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

