Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta’s magic continues in 2024; Collects Rs 1.30 crore in 5 days

Kal Ho Naa Ho, directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Jaya Bachchan, was recently re-released on limited screens nationwide. The cult romantic drama is trending very well at the box office.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (re-release) shows phenomenal trends, collects Rs 1.30 crore in 5 days

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho opened with Rs 12 lakh on the opening day and later saw a significant jump in its collections. The movie scored Rs 30 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 35 lakh on Day 3 (Sunday). The movie smashed around Rs 77 lakh in its first weekend at the Indian box office.

Further, it showed an incredible hold on its first Monday and dropped just 28% over its Day 3 figures. The romantic drama added Rs 25 lakh on Day 4, taking the cume zoom past into Rs 1 crore net club. As per estimates, the movie is holding up well on Day 5 (1st Tuesday) and is likely to net around Rs 25 lakh today.

The total cume of Kal Ho Naa Ho currently stands at Rs 1.30 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Kal Ho Naa Ho (Re-Release) in India:

Day Net India Collections 1 Rs 12 lakh 2 Rs 30 lakh 3 Rs 35 lakh 4 Rs 25 lakh 5 Rs 25 lakh (est.) Total Rs 1.30 crore net in 5 days

Watch Kal Ho Naa Ho Trailer:



Other Shah Rukh Khan movies currently playing in cinemas

Kal Ho Naa No is doing well in its re-release. Other SRK movies playing in cinemas these days are Veer Zaara and Pardes. In addition, Karan Arjun is also slated for a re-run on November 22nd in limited screens.

For the unversed, Kal Ho Naa Ho was originally released on November 28, 2003. It was a big blockbuster at the box office and held a special place among the moviegoers. Besides superlative performances, the movie boasts a heart-wrenching climax and a rich, melodious music album.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

