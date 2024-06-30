Kalki 2898 had a superb third day at the box office, recording its second Rs. 100 crore day worldwide. The film grossed Rs. 75 crore approx in India and another Rs. 26 crore (USD 3.10 million) came from overseas, adding to Rs. 101 crore worldwide. The three-day running total stands at Rs. 350 crore, with domestic and overseas split of Rs. 240 crore and Rs. 110 crore (USD 13.20 million). The four-day extended weekend is projected to be Rs. 450 crore worldwide.

In India, the Prabhas starrer experienced a 17 per cent increase in collections on Saturday from Friday, grossing Rs. 75 crore. The film likely lost Rs. 4-5 crore due to the T20 World Cup final match, which slowed collections in the evening, particularly in North India. However, the film is expected to cover the lost ground today with higher-than-normal growth anticipated.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 101.00 Cr. Friday Rs. 64.00 Cr. Saturday Rs. 75.00 Cr. Total Rs. 240.00 Cr.

North India has now become the biggest contributor to the daily collections of Kalki, with nearly Rs. 30 crore yesterday, ahead of Rs. 28 crore in the Telugu states. The lead is expected to widen as the run goes, with North India likely to eventually surpass the total collections in Telugu states as well.

The other South states also saw growth in collections on Saturday, with Tamil Nadu and Kerala crossing first-day numbers. These two states were the weak link of the previous Prabhas films since Baahubali 2, so to have them score well is an added advantage.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 72.00 Cr. 113.75 Cr. Nizam 33.75 Cr. 55.75 Cr. Ceeded 9.50 Cr. 13.50 Cr. Andhra 28.75 Cr. 44.50 Cr. Karnataka 12.00 Cr. 23.25 Cr. Tamil Nadu 6.50 Cr. 14.00 Cr. Kerala 4.00 Cr. 9.00 Cr. North India 35.00 Cr. 80.00 Cr. INDIA 129.50 Cr. 240.00 Cr.

