Jatt and Juliet 3 saw a growth in collections on Friday, with overseas markets getting the weekend bump while India maintained at Thursday level. The film grossed Rs. 10 crore worldwide on Friday, bringing its two-day total to Rs. 18 crore. The domestic and overseas split after two days stands at Rs. 8.20 crore and Rs. 9.80 crore (USD 1.17 million).

In India, the film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, grossed Rs. 4.10 crore (Rs. 3.50 crore nett) on Friday. Normally, Thursday releases can see a drop on Friday but the film matched its first-day numbers, which indicates a strong trend. While the collections eased off a bit in Punjab state, they saw slight gains elsewhere. Jatt and Juliet 3 also narrowed the gap with Carry on Jatta 3 on day two, which was Rs. 30 lakhs as compared to Rs. 1.10 crore on the first day. The difference mainly comes from Punjab state, where Carry on Jatta 3 is ahead while in other areas Jatt & Juliet is either on par or a bit ahead.

Internationally, Jatt and Juliet 3 recorded the biggest Friday ever for Punjabi films, with USD 675K compared to USD 550K of Carry on Jatta 3. Canada amassed CAD 390K, nearly double the previous best. Australia grossed AUD 202K, bettering AUD 195K Friday opening day of Mastaney. New Zealand and the United States also are collecting at record levels.

Advertisement

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jatt and Juliet 3 is as follows:

Territory Gross East Punjab Rs. 6.25 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.95 Cr. INDIA Rs. 8.20 Cr. Canada USD 500,000 Australia USD 225,000 United Kingdom USD 115,000 United States USD 95,000 New Zealand USD 65,000 Rest of World USD 175,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,175,000

(Rs. 9.80 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 18.00 Cr.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD All India Day 2 Box Office Estimates: Prabhas starrer Holds Strongly with 65Cr Friday in India