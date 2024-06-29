Kalki 2898 AD had a very good hold on its second day, grossing Rs. 64 crore approx at the Indian box office. The two-day running total of the film is Rs. 165 crore. It is poised to collect around Rs. 325 crore over its four-day opening frame.

Internationally, the Prabhas starrer added USD 2.90 million (Rs. 24 crore) to its tally, surpassing the USD 10 million mark, with a total gross of USD 10.20 million (Rs. 85 crore) through Friday. Accordingly the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 250 crore and is on its way to 450 crore opening weekend.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 101.00 Cr. Friday Rs. 64.00 Cr. Total Rs. 165.00 Cr.

Kalki saw its best hold in North India, where the Hindi dubbed version remained flat from the first day. Being a mid-week Thursday release, it would have been fine if it dropped 10-15 per cent but it managed to match the first-day numbers, which indicates acceptance for the film. Today will see a big jump in collections in North India and further gains on Sunday, which will culminate into a very strong weekend of Rs. 100 crore nett plus for the Hindi dubbed version.

In South India, the Telugu states saw a typical drop of around 50 per cent with the Andhra side seeing a bigger drop than Telangana. Kerala had a strong hold with the second day staying almost flat. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also saw good holds.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 56.75 Cr. 85.50 Cr. Nizam 25.50 Cr. 40.75 Cr. Ceeded 8.25 Cr. 10.25 Cr. Andhra 23.00 Cr. 34.50 Cr. Karnataka 8.00 Cr. 15.50 Cr. Tamil Nadu 4.00 Cr. 8.65 Cr. Kerala 2.50 Cr. 5.60 Cr. North India 22.00 Cr. 49.75 Cr. INDIA 93.25 Cr. 165.00 Cr.

