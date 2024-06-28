Top highest first day grossers at Indian box office: Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD Fourth

Kalki 2898 AD opened with Rs. 101 crore approx at the Indian box office yesterday, making it only the fourth film ever to cross the century mark on the first day. The three films that stand ahead of Kalki are Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

Prabhas dominates the list of top openers, boasting five films in the top ten to his name, including the one on the top. Since 2017, all but one of his films (Radhe Shyam) have opened in the top five places. This is made possible by the fact that he is a huge star in the Telugu film industry with a good amount of recognition in the Hindi belt.

The Telugu states can generate a substantial amount of business on the first day, with the potential to go over Rs. 70 crore. Add to that Karnataka which also opens big for Telugu films, if you can get even decent to good numbers in Hindi, that is enough to put big numbers nationally.

This gives the Telugu film industry an advantage over others in terms of first-day records, which is evident from the fact that seven films in the top ten feature either a Telugu lead or a director.

The top fifteen highest first-day grossers at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1. Baahubali: The Conclusion Rs. 133.00 Cr. 2. RRR Rs. 131.00 Cr. 3. KGF Chapter 2 Rs. 127.50 Cr. 4. Kalki 2898 AD Rs. 100.50 Cr. 5. Salaar Rs. 94.00 Cr. 6. Jawan Rs. 90.00 Cr. 7. Saaho Rs. 86.50 Cr. 8. Adipurush Rs. 84.50 Cr. 9. Leo Rs. 77.00 Cr. 10. Animal Rs. 72.00 Cr. 11. 2.0 Rs. 70.00 Cr. 12. Pathaan Rs. 69.50 Cr. 13. Avengers: Endgame Rs. 64.50 Cr. 14. Thugs of Hindostan Rs. 63.00 Cr. 15. War Rs. 62.00 Cr.

Note: The above list has some films which had a 3D release including Kalki 2898 AD. The other major 3D films were RRR, Avengers: Endgame and 2.0. In India, the 3D charges aren't reported in GROSS numbers, although they should be as is the global standard. With 3D charges included, RRR will likely be on par or ahead of Baahubali 2. Kalki had a wider 3D release and will likely be around Rs. 105 crore with 3D charges added. 2.0 will be in the top ten with 3D charges included.

